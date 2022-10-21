Mother-of-two jailed for 'vicious assault' on elderly couple during burglary

A woman who broke into the home of an elderly couple and attacked them with a cup and a bedside radio has been jailed for 18 months.

Terrified pensioners Michael and Winifred Herrity told how their lives will never be the same again after Krystyna Gasperowicz, 36, invaded their home at Coolboy, Letterkenny in Co. Donegal.

Gasperowicz, a mother-of-two teenage daughters, was high on amphetamines and was talking to animals and plants just before she broke into the couple's home at 7.30am on June 13, 2020.

The accused woman viciously attacked the two elderly pensioners, then aged 70 and 73, but then tended to them before calling an ambulance for them and fleeing.

Sentencing

Passing sentence at Letterkenny Circuit Court, Judge John Aylmer said the consequences of the "fairly vicious assault" could have been worse. He said "Michael and Winifred Herrity were fairly viciously assaulted and awoken from sleep in the middle of night.

"He was struck with a cup and she a radio. While thankfully their injuries are not terribly serious, they required an ambulance to be called and there were lacerations to be tended to but as appears from the victim impact statements as one would have expected they had an extremely traumatic effect on them."

He said he placed the count of burglary involving the violation of an elderly couple in the mid-range of offences and one which merited a sentence of seven years in prison before mitigation was considered. Other charges of burglary of a vacant dwelling house and criminal damage of the couple's mobile phones were also included in concurrent prison sentences.

Mitigation

In mitigation, Judge Aylmer said he had to take into account a number of factors including that Gasperowicz was a woman in her 30s who had no previous convictions and was suffering from the effects of having taken amphetamines for a number of days.

He added that she also suffered from depression and mental health issues as well as post-traumatic stress disorder following the death of her 13-year-old sister by suicide.

He said it appeared the incident was "bizarre" and out of character for Gasperowicz and that she had shown a level of empathy for the couple having tended to them with a towel and also called an ambulance. Because of these factors he said he would reduce that sentence to one of four-and-a-half years.

However, because Gasperowicz had no previous convictions and because she suffered form mental health issues he reduced the sentence to one of 18 months in prison saying there had to be a custodial sentence.