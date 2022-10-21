Over €1m cocaine and heroin seized in major drug operation in Dublin

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the seizure of over €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine in Dublin on Thursday.
As part of Operation TARA, An Garda Síochána's enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, officers attached to the DMR East Divisional Drug Unit say they carried a search of a residential property in Sandyford shortly before 7.30pm yesterday. During the course of the search, €560,000 worth of heroin and €490,000 worth of cocaine were uncovered and seized.
A man and woman, both aged in their 50s, have been arrested in relation to the seizure.
The pair are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Dundrum Garda station, where they can be held for up to seven days.
A garda spokesperson said the seized have been sent for analysis.
"The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow," the spokesperson added.