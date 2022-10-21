Over €1m cocaine and heroin seized in major drug operation in Dublin

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the seizure of over €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine in Dublin on Thursday.

As part of Operation TARA, An Garda Síochána's enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, officers attached to the DMR East Divisional Drug Unit say they carried a search of a residential property in Sandyford shortly before 7.30pm yesterday. During the course of the search, €560,000 worth of heroin and €490,000 worth of cocaine were uncovered and seized.