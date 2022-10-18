Accused remanded over ramming Garda van in stolen car seeks bail

A young man who was remanded in custody for allegedly ramming a Garda patrol van in a stolen car in Ballintemple, Cork, is appealing to be released on bail at the High Court.

When first brought before Cork District Court, Shane O'Brien was refused bail.

Garda Orla Moriarty arrested O’Brien and charged him with a number of counts. He made no reply when arrested, charged, and cautioned.

One of the grounds for the objection to bail was the allegation that he was caught red-handed on Monday night, September 26.

Garda Moriarty said it was alleged that when the defendant was approached in a stolen Volkswagen Golf, he continued to drive away.

“He rammed the patrol van as he drove,” Garda Moriarty said.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, objected to this evidence and said: “That is disputed. It is a matter for trial.”

The alleged ramming occurred at Ardfoyle Avenue, Ballintemple, Cork.

The charges against O’Brien consist of the unauthorised taking of a car, interference with another car, dangerous driving, and having no insurance.

Under cross-examination by Sergeant Pat Lyons, the defendant said: “I will be pleading not guilty.”

He was remanded in custody until November 1 at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher told him that if he got bail at the High Court in Dublin he would have to attend the district court in person on that date. Otherwise it will be by video link from prison.