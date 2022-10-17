Corkman accused of false imprisonment of woman in his car sent forward for trial

It is alleged the man offered to drive her to the bus station and "drove dangerously and touched her in an inappropriate manner a number of times."
Corkman accused of false imprisonment of woman in his car sent forward for trial

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for trial by jury at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 24. File picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 20:37
Liam Heylin

A book of evidence was served on 29-year-old Cork man who is accused of falsely imprisoning a young woman in his car.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed at Cork District Court that the book of evidence had been served on Patrick O’Driscoll, 29, of no fixed address.

On the application of the sergeant, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for trial by jury at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 24.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan previously outlined the details of this alleged offence at an earlier hearing at Cork District Court.

Det. Garda Durcan said the young woman and the defendant were briefly acquainted and he offered to drive her from one part of Cork city to the bus station. However, that is not what happened, the detective alleged.

“He drove in the opposite direction. He drove dangerously and touched her in an inappropriate manner a number of times.

“He refused to let her out. He eventually left her out on the north side of the city,” Det. Garda Durcan alleged.

This incident allegedly occurred on November 11, 2021.

It will now be a matter for a trial date to be set at the circuit court.

More in this section

M50 Traffic, on firs day of second pahse of COVID Lockdown restrictions easing Twelve motorists fined a total of €143k for repeated M50 toll dodging
Colm Horkan death Stephen Silver was 'out of touch with reality' after Garda Colm Horkan shooting, says doctor
Behind the bars Jail for man who threatened to cut ex-partner's fingers off with secateurs and raped her in Cork
#CourtsPlace: Cork
Sad woman

Man accused of sexually assaulting woman with objects over nine years 

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 19
  • 24
  • 30
  • 36
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.233 s