Corkman accused of false imprisonment of woman in his car sent forward for trial

A book of evidence was served on 29-year-old Cork man who is accused of falsely imprisoning a young woman in his car.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed at Cork District Court that the book of evidence had been served on Patrick O’Driscoll, 29, of no fixed address.

On the application of the sergeant, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for trial by jury at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 24.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan previously outlined the details of this alleged offence at an earlier hearing at Cork District Court.

Det. Garda Durcan said the young woman and the defendant were briefly acquainted and he offered to drive her from one part of Cork city to the bus station. However, that is not what happened, the detective alleged.

“He drove in the opposite direction. He drove dangerously and touched her in an inappropriate manner a number of times.

“He refused to let her out. He eventually left her out on the north side of the city,” Det. Garda Durcan alleged.

This incident allegedly occurred on November 11, 2021.

It will now be a matter for a trial date to be set at the circuit court.