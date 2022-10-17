Woman charged with murder of man stabbed in west Belfast

The victim died in hospital following the incident on Friday night
Woman charged with murder of man stabbed in west Belfast
Woman charged with murder of man stabbed in west Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 07:21
Meg Hill, PA

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of 54-year-old Tony Browne, who was stabbed in Poleglass in west Belfast on Friday October 14.

She is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, the PSNI said.

The victim died in hospital following the incident on Friday night.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Police received a report shortly before 10.05pm last night, October 14, that Mr Browne had been stabbed at an address in the Woodside Park area.

“He was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries a short time later.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 2045 14/10/22.”

Sinn Fein MLA Danny Baker earlier called on the community to work with the police investigation.

“I urge anyone with information which might assist the investigation to bring it forward to the police,” he said.

“The local community are devastated by the events of last night and my thoughts are with those impacted by this tragedy.”

More in this section

PSNI stock Woman held on suspicion of murder after Belfast stabbing
Man arrested after over €765k of cannabis discovered in spare tyres Man arrested after over €765k of cannabis discovered in spare tyres
PSNI stock Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s death in Belfast
murderPlace: Northern Ireland
PSNI stock

Attack on Co Down Orange Hall treated as hate crime

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 19
  • 24
  • 30
  • 36
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.252 s