Attack on Co Down Orange Hall treated as hate crime

An attack on an Orange Hall in Co Down is being treated by police as a sectarian hate crime.

Detectives are investigating criminal damage caused to a stained glass window at the hall in Rathfriland Road, Dromara, which is believed to have occurred sometime over the last few weeks.

PSNI Neighbourhood Inspector Adam Corner said: “Police received a report on Thursday October 13 that damage had been caused to a stained glass window.

“Our inquiries into this incident, which we are treating as a sectarian hate crime, are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who might have noticed any suspicious activity in the area recently, or who may have any information, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1679 of 13/10/22.”

Rathfriland District LOL No 3 released a statement saying thousands of pounds of damage had been caused.

District Master Mark Graham said: “Many halls within Rathfriland District and indeed across the entire province have had no choice over the years other than to erect cages and shutters around the windows and doors of the halls due to continued sectarian attacks.

It was always refreshing and uplifting to hear the brethren of Finnis state they had no need to cage their windows and doors due to having good relations within all the local community.

“Finnis Orange Hall sits well off the main road and has a wall and gates around the boundary.

“This was a premeditated attack on the hall where the individuals made the choice to go out, enter the car park and cause thousands of pounds of damage to a memorial window, and for what reason other than to stir up tension within the local community.

“It is very disappointing, and I hope something like this doesn’t happen again.”

A statement released by Lagan Valley TUV said it was the first attack on the hall in more than 50 years.

“The attack will rightly be regarded as an attack upon the entire Protestant community of the area and is deserving of condemnation by all,” it added.