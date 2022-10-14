Three police officers hurt responding to attack on shop worker

Three police officers were hurt while responding to an attack on a shop worker in north Belfast.
They were told at 8.10pm on Thursday a worker in Antrim Road had been attacked by a female customer and man, a PSNI spokeswoman said.
Three officers have sustained injuries while responding to a report of an assault on the Antrim Road at 8pm on Thursday October 14th. A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault on police and criminal damage. pic.twitter.com/GIhdNOgBP4— Police North Belfast (@PSNIBelfastN) October 14, 2022
While being arrested, the woman “began lashing out at officers”, the force alleged.
The officers had injuries to their hands.
Police added: “The 43-year-old woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault on police, criminal damage and possession of a class C drug and remains in custody at this time.”