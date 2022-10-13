Arrest warrant for Cork man who abused gardaí after crashing car

Cork Diustrict Court heard the defendant tried to strike and head-butt gardaí.

Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 20:30
Liam Heylin

 Gardaí investigating an early hours of the morning crash where a car caused extensive damage to the walls outside two houses in Blarney were later abused by the owner of the car.

Christopher Nagle of 7 Riverview Estate, Blarney, County Cork, failed to appear at Cork District Court to face charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others.

However, after hearing the evidence from Garda Marion Gibbons and Sergeant Ian Foley who were at the scene of the car crash at Sunberry Heights, Blarney, after 4.30am on May 16, 2020, Judge Marian O’Leary convicted Nagle, 29, on both public order counts.

The judge issued a warrant for his arrest so that he could be brought before the court for sentencing.

Resisted arrest

Evidence was given that at the height of the incident the accused violently resisted arrest.

Garda Gibbons said the car crashed into the walls of two houses causing extensive damage.

It was established that the registered owner of the car was Christopher Nagle.

“He began to be abusive. He was trying to gain access to the vehicle to get possessions back. He was intoxicated. His speech was slurred and there was a strong smell of alcohol from his breath.

“He violently resisted arrest. We had to call for assistance from Gurranabraher gardaí,” Garda Gibbons said.

Sergeant Ian Foley said Nagle shouted at gardaí: “Fucking pigs, you are only scumbags.”

 Sgt Foley said of the accused: “He struck out at me numerous times. He tried to head-butt me. He was restrained with the help of colleagues from Gurranabraher and placed in the patrol van.”

 On a later occasion when Garda Gibbons called to the defendant’s house, Nagle would not answer questions in relation to the driving of the car on the occasion.

Judge O’Leary said: “On the basis of the evidence I am convicting him on the facts and issuing a bench warrant for sentencing.” 

No charges were brought in relation to the driving of the car at the time of the collision as this was not witnessed.

