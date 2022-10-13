Corkman 'pushed manager into pallet of kindling' because he couldn't buy mirror, court told

A Mitchelstown man might have behaved differently on reflection but at the height of Covid restrictions he assaulted a store manager in his anxiety to buy a mirror that was not available for sale.

Niall Hannon, 25, who lived more recently at Adelaide Place, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to charges of assault and engaging in threatening behaviour at The Range - the large home supplies store at Little Island.

Covid restrictions prevailing at the time allowed certain stores to sell home repair and maintenance products that were deemed essential, but not all of the products in their premises.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the incident which occurred shortly after 7pm on November 7, 2020. “He was seen walking through a restricted area of the store.

“When the manager approached Mr Hannon, who was not wearing a face covering, to inform him that the items at that side of the store were not for sale under Covid regulations that were in place at the time, Mr Hannon became abusive to him.

“The customer stated he could buy items on both sides of the store. Mr Hannon selected a mirror and was insistent on purchasing it despite being informed it was not available for purchase.

He took the mirror to the till area in an attempt to purchase it. The purchase was declined. As staff tried to remove the mirror, he then attempted to grab it.

“Mr Hannon remained verbally abusive. He pushed the manager into a pallet of kindling that was near the till area. Mr Hannon then kicked a table that was serving as a sanitisation station, all the while remaining abusive to the manager,” Sgt. Davis said.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked why the defendant wanted the mirror in particular. Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said on his behalf that he could not offer any explanation.

The solicitor said the defendant had no previous convictions, no addiction difficulties and no issues with mental health. Mr Buttimer said there may have been something behind the defendant’s actions on that day but the solicitor said he could not figure out what they might be.

Judge Marian O’Leary convicted the defendant of assault and engaging in threatening behaviour and ordered him to do 100 hours of community service instead of three months in prison.