Cork pair accused of robbing bus driver sleeping between journeys at back of bus

A bus-driver sleeping between journeys in the back of the bus woke to find two people trespassing in the vehicle and rummaging through the driver’s area stealing his belongings.

That was the crime described by Garda John Barry at Cork District Court.

There was an objection to bail being granted to a woman and a man accused of stealing property from the bus parked on Alfred Street near Jury’s Inn.

Sarah Wall wept in court as she applied to be released on bail despite the prosecution objection.

Garda Barry said shortly before 1am on October 11, the driver was asleep in the back of his bus before the next journey.

The driver woke to find two people going through the driver’s seat area. They got away with a rucksack, sunglasses and €100 in cash.

Sarah Wall and co-defendant Graham O’Mahony, also known as Graham McCarthy, were stopped by gardaí a short time later on MacCurtain Street, where they were in possession of the stolen property, Garda Barry said.

Garda Barry said Sarah Wall was questioned later by gardaí and she recalled a bus door opening but said her memory was foggy due to intoxication on the night. He said the defendant admitted having a heroin addiction.

Judge O’Leary refused bail to Sarah Wall, 30, of Cork Simon Community, and remanded her in custody for one week.

However, co-accused, 38-year-old Graham O’Mahony (McCarthy), was granted bail on the theft charge.

There was some delay in the preparation of the documentation for his release on bail due to other court business.

The defendant, who is aged about 40, stood up in the dock and asked Judge O’Leary if it could be prepared as soon as possible as he needed to collect his methadone prescription at a pharmacy.

The defendant said to the judge: “The chemist is going to be closed at four o’clock and I’m going to be rattling, love.”

The defendant left court at 3.50pm with the necessary documentation.