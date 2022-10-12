Sinn Féin election worker convicted of robbing ill pensioner has sentence reduced

A Sinn Féin election worker convicted of robbing a chronically ill pensioner while hanging campaign posters in Dublin had his sentence reduced on appeal to six months' imprisonment on Wednesday.

Sean Fitzgerald, 34, of Galtymore Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12, was carrying Mary Lou McDonald posters when he got into a row with motorist William Ryan, 78, at Cromwellsfort Road, Walkinstown, on January 29, 2020.

He hit Mr Ryan’s car with his step ladder, sat into the pensioner’s front passenger seat, filmed him and tried to stop him calling gardaí.

The trial heard the victim, who has breathing difficulties, was knocked over a wall into a garden. Fitzgerald sat on his chest and told him, “you won’t be needing these any more", before taking his phone and car keys.

Fitzgerald, who had 23 prior criminal convictions, initially pleaded not guilty to the robbery but was convicted and jailed for 10 months following a hearing in May at Dublin District Court.

Shortly after sentencing, however, he lodged an appeal and was released.

The appeal came before Judge Sarah Berkeley at the Circuit Court on Wednesday. This time, the father of two admitted guilt and pleaded via his barrister to be spared a jail sentence.

Counsel Emer Delargy asked the judge to note her client has worked all his life and held jobs in hospitality, painting and decorating, and retail.

However, as a result of media coverage of the case, Fitzgerald could not find employment, and he suffered as a result.

Ms Delargy said he was regretful and apologetic to the court. He accepted he committed the offence, which was not premeditated, and the barrister also asked the judge to note he had health issues.

Victim impact statement

“Since then, I’ve not been able to sleep, nightmares of this man sitting on my chest,” victim Mr Ryan told Judge Berkeley on Wednesday. He continued: “I cannot take sleeping tablets because of my breathing”.

In his impact statement, he told the appeal court that recently, when his car stopped in traffic, and there was a tap on his window, "I got such a fright I drove through the lights, nearly had an accident, from the fear I have of this man".

He told the court he had been discharged from intensive care a week before the incident and had a short life expectancy.

He said he had never seen the accused before the incident and had not mentioned anything about politics.

Investigating Garda Wei Li told the court he searched the garden but could not find anything belonging to Mr Ryan.

He left a message at Fitzgerald's home to get in contact. That night, the accused called the officer at Crumlin Garda Station and denied taking the phone or keys.

Forty-five minutes later, he phoned Garda Li again and said they were in the garden.

However, he denied putting them back there.

Judge Berkeley described the crime as horrific and remarked it seemed much worse than an ordinary robbery.

She noted the aggravating factors, mitigation, and his guilty plea as she imposed a six-month jail sentence.