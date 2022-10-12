Murder accused said Colm Horkan 'wasn't a very good' garda, court told

The court also heard Stephen Silver told another garda: “I didn’t know what he was going to do to me, so I just grabbed the gun from him, and I shot him.”
Murder accused said Colm Horkan 'wasn't a very good' garda, court told

Stephen Silver (pictured) has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Det. Gda Horkan on June 17, 2020, at Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. File picture

Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 14:13
Eoin Reynolds

Stephen Silver, who denies murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan, told a garda at the scene of the shooting that the deceased “wasn’t a very good” detective, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Sergeant Michael O’Hara was the third garda on the scene following Det. Gda Horkan’s shooting and when he arrived, he saw Mr Silver in handcuffs speaking to Gda Aidan Fallon. 

Sgt O’Hara asked Mr Silver what had happened, and he recalled Mr Silver telling him that he was walking on Main St on his way to get a pizza when a man he did not know approached him and asked his name. He said the man was wearing a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and Mr Silver spotted that he was carrying a gun. 

The sergeant said Mr Silver told him: “I didn’t know what he was going to do to me, so I just grabbed the gun from him, and I shot him.” The sergeant continued: “I said you are after shooting a detective garda and his reply to that was, 'well, he wasn’t a very good one'.” 

Stephen Silver (46), a motorbike mechanic from Aughavard, Foxford, Co. Mayo, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Det. Gda Horkan on June 17, 2020, at Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. He is charged that he committed the murder knowing or being reckless as to whether Det. Gda Horkan was a member of An Garda Siochana acting in accordance with his duty. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

The trial continues this afternoon in front of Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of seven men and five women.

More to follow

Read More

Accused had 'smirk on his face' as he told garda he was resuscitating Garda Colm Horkan wrong

More in this section

Supermarket ordered to pay €12k to four Travellers asked to leave a store Supermarket ordered to pay €12k to four Travellers asked to leave a store
Revealed: Which county has the highest rate of imprisonment? Revealed: Which county has the highest rate of imprisonment?
Video shows Corkman discuss stealing €100k Range Rover to drive it through gates, court told Video shows Corkman discuss stealing €100k Range Rover to drive it through gates, court told
#CourtsGardaiPlace: RoscommonPerson: Stephen SilverPerson: Detective Garda Colm Horkan
<p>The court heard the HSE admitted a breach of duty in relation to the reporting of a 2013 smear sample taken from the woman under the national screening programme. File picture</p>

Woman, 36, settles case over alleged delay in cervical cancer diagnosis

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 8, 2022

  • 2
  • 21
  • 26
  • 27
  • 34
  • 35
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.304 s