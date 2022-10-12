Murder accused said Colm Horkan 'wasn't a very good' garda, court told

Stephen Silver, who denies murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan, told a garda at the scene of the shooting that the deceased “wasn’t a very good” detective, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Sergeant Michael O’Hara was the third garda on the scene following Det. Gda Horkan’s shooting and when he arrived, he saw Mr Silver in handcuffs speaking to Gda Aidan Fallon.

Sgt O’Hara asked Mr Silver what had happened, and he recalled Mr Silver telling him that he was walking on Main St on his way to get a pizza when a man he did not know approached him and asked his name. He said the man was wearing a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and Mr Silver spotted that he was carrying a gun.

The sergeant said Mr Silver told him: “I didn’t know what he was going to do to me, so I just grabbed the gun from him, and I shot him.” The sergeant continued: “I said you are after shooting a detective garda and his reply to that was, 'well, he wasn’t a very good one'.”

Stephen Silver (46), a motorbike mechanic from Aughavard, Foxford, Co. Mayo, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Det. Gda Horkan on June 17, 2020, at Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. He is charged that he committed the murder knowing or being reckless as to whether Det. Gda Horkan was a member of An Garda Siochana acting in accordance with his duty. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

The trial continues this afternoon in front of Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of seven men and five women.

