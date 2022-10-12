Revealed: Which county has the highest rate of imprisonment?

Longford is the most law-breaking county in Ireland with the highest rate of imprisonment last year.

According to new figures, it is followed by Limerick, Dublin, and Louth.

In 2021, 5,179 people were sent to prisons throughout the country.

The average rate across all counties was 77 people jailed per 100,000 population.

A breakdown, based on the home addresses of the criminals, shows which counties have the highest and lowest rates.

Longford has 161 people per 100,000 population followed by Limerick at 146, Dublin at 129, and Louth at 120.

Donegal is the most law-abiding county in the country with a rate of just 34.

John Lonergan, a former governor of Mountjoy Prison, said it is a major surprise that Longford tops the list.

"It has a very small population and it is very much dominated by rural areas with very few significant urban areas," he said.

"It is a surprise to me, I certainly wouldn't have predicted that. Limerick, Dublin and Louth would be very predictable in that they are big, urban areas.

"Over the years, the urban areas would always be the main suppliers of people who ended up in prison."

Mr Lonergan said areas that are linked to gangland crime and feuds inevitably have high levels of convictions.

"Louth, in particular, over the last four or five years it has attracted a lot of public attention in relation to the gangland feuds up there and some of the savagery that has been committed," he said.

"The same, I think it would be fair to say, would be true of Limerick over the years. It's not surprising at all that drug and gangland feuds — and murders in particular — brings about a higher level of policing and inevitably, a higher rate of convictions."