Man accused of robbing two Cork taxi drivers remanded in custody 

A 24-year-old man accused of robbing two Cork city taxi drivers at knifepoint on the same night has been remanded in custody until November 1.

The young Buttevant-based man appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court in relation to the two robbery charges.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said the defence accepted it was a recent matter in terms of the prosecution obtaining directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions and there was consent to a three-week adjournment for that purpose.

Mr Buttimer said defendant Jake Sheeran, who was refused bail last week, has lodged an appeal for bail at the High Court in Dublin. He will be required to attend Cork District Court in person in three weeks if he succeeds in getting bail.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan testified previously that both alleged robberies occurred on Sunday night, October 2, in Cork City within just over two hours of each other — one before 10pm and the other soon after midnight.

In the first incident, it is alleged Jake Sheeran got into a taxi at Parnell Place in Cork and asked the driver to take him to Kent railway station for a train.

Det Garda Durcan said the passenger first got into the front seat but the driver asked him to go into the back seat which the passenger agreed to do.

The detective alleged that when the taxi stopped the accused got into the space between the two front seats, produced a knife and held it to the driver’s throat.

“The taxi-driver felt a sharp object on his neck and he was told, ‘Move and I will cut your throat.’ He was in complete fear and he handed over all his cash — €80,” Det Garda Durcan said.

It was alleged the man who carried out the robbery then got out of the car and ran down a lane leading on to Brian Ború St.

“Two hours later it is alleged he got into a taxi on St Patrick’s Street and got into the front seat and asked to be taken to the Gold Rush casino on MacCurtain Street.

“It is alleged that he pulled out a knife and told the driver, ‘Empty your pockets’. The driver handed over coins. He demanded more, saying, ‘Better give me more money or I will cut you good.’ The driver took €20 coins from the boot of the car and gave it to him,” the detective said.