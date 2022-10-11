Tributes continue after son and mother found dead in Dublin 

Tributes continue to be paid to a mother and her son who were found dead in their Co Dublin home last Saturday.

The bodies of Kate Donohoe, who was in her 40s, and her seven-month-old son Vincent were discovered inside their Beechfield Court home in Clonee.

Gardaí are carrying out a criminal investigation into their deaths and it is feared the pair may have been dead for more than 24 hours when neighbours became concerned as they had not seen or heard from Ms Donohoe in some time.

An autopsy has been carried out on Ms Donohoe and Vincent and gardaí said they did not die of natural causes. Officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with their deaths.

Toxicology results are being awaited in the suspected murder-suicide.

Ms Donohoe worked as an animal-groomer and rehomed dogs and the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) and Cara Rescue paid tribute to Ms Donohoe saying they are “deeply saddened” by her and her son’s death.

The DSPCA said: “Hearing the very sad news of the passing of Kate, a dear friend of the shelter, and her son Vincent has left us deeply saddened. Kate worked with lots of rescues (animals) and went above and beyond to help save the lives of so many dogs with a special love for Sighthounds.

“We are so glad to have helped re-home so many lurchers and greyhounds that Kate brought to the shelter. Deepest condolences to Kate’s family and friends. May they rest in peace.”

Cara Rescue added: “The rescue community across Ireland are deeply saddened at the death of Kate and her beautiful son Vincent.

"Kate helped so many rescues including ourselves over the years.

“She was an amazingly kind person that selflessly gave so much of her life to the cause. Kate was renowned for her passion for sighthounds (type of dog) in particular. She was known far and wide.

“Condolences to Kate's family and friends on the loss of Kate and Vincent. May they rest in peace.”

Funeral arrangements for the mother and son are yet to be announced.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.