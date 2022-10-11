€1.36m of illegal cigarettes and tobacco seized in Tallaght 

No arrests have yet been made in connection to the seizure
Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 07:25
Eimer McAuley

Gardaí have seized illegal cigarettes and tobacco worth €1.36m following a series of searches in the Tallaght area of Dublin. 

The searches were carried out by gardaí attached to the Tallaght Drug Divisional Unit, uniform units and the Garda Dog Unit. 

No arrests have yet been made in connection to the seizure. 

The cigarette seized represents a potential loss of €1m to Revenue. 

A garda spokesperson said that the seized goods have been handed over to customs services.

Investigations are ongoing, they added.

