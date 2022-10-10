Cork man accused of driving Audi at 210k/ph on South Link claims he was passenger in car

The driver of a 24-year-old Audi ignored the blue lights and siren of a Garda patrol car and sped away at more than twice the 100km per hour speed limit in the Douglas area of Cork.

Finbarr Enright denied being the driver at all and said of the Garda evidence that he drove at 210k/ph hour: “He is making an honest mistake or telling a bare-faced lie — one way or the other.”

Judge Marian O’Leary heard evidence and concluded Enright, 36, was the driver. She convicted him of dangerous driving, drunk driving, driving while under the influence of cannabis and having no insurance.

Fines totalling €1,500, a prison sentence of three months and a four-year driving ban were imposed on Finbarr Enright of Wainsfort, Rochestown, Cork.

Inspector Margaret Murrell said after the judge convicted him that Enright had a total of 26 previous convictions.

Garda Ollie Power gave evidence at Cork District Court where Enright pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The garda said the accused entered the Circle K garage in Grange and tried again to drive away but collided with the Garda car as an attempt was made to block an exit.

Garda Power said the car was reversed and driven back through the petrol pump area before it was driven out on to the road where it stalled.

Garda Power said Finbarr Enright was aggressive when he was being arrested and he had to be restrained, held on the ground and handcuffed.

Michael Quinlan, defence solicitor, said the defence in the case was that Finbarr Enright adamantly denied that he was the driver.

Cross-examining the accused, Inspector Murrell put it to the defendant that he never told gardaí he wasn’t the driver and never told them who was driving. He said there was no point in saying he was not the driver when the gardaí assumed he was.

Garda evidence

Garda Ollie Power testified he never lost sight of the car from the moment it passed a checkpoint to the moment of the defendant’s arrest at Grange and he said there was only one person in the car at all times and that was the defendant.

Garda Power said the 98-registered Audi passed a Garda checkpoint near Mahon, travelling at 140k/ph in a 100k'ph zone. He said the car’s speed increased to 190k/ph before braking hard for the Carrigaline exit off the South Link Road.

Garda Power said he managed to get past the Audi and pull in in front of it. However, he said while the Audi came to a stop it was then reversed and driven past the Garda vehicle.

A short time later, the driver performed a u-turn on Carr’s Hill and drove back on to the South Link, this time reaching 210k/ph in a 100k/ph zone passing Douglas shopping centre and Rochestown Park Hotel on the dual-carriageway.

It continued to Grange where the driving escapade ended outside the Circle K garage shortly before midnight on March 10.

Enright said he never said anything to gardaí about who was driving the car because he was never asked and he said they were “making assumptions” that he was the driver.

“I was the passenger in the car. The person driving the car tried to evade him [Garda Power] and did not succeed,” Finbarr Enright testified in his trial at Cork District Court.