Judge gives accused 'one last chance' for shouting abuse at elderly motorist in Cork

A young man shouted abuse at an elderly motorist during a drunken disturbance in Cork city — and now he has been given a suspended jail term.

Daniel Leahy, now of Cork Simon Community, pleaded guilty to being threatening and abusive and being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others during the incident.

Garda Richard Caverly encountered the accused on Evergreen Road, Cork, on May 26.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said at Cork District Court that shortly before 8pm on that date Garda Caverly approached Leahy as he attempted to stagger away.

“Daniel Leahy had an open can of Stella Artois in his hand and there was a strong smell of alcohol from his breath.

“Garda Caverly observed Daniel Leahy shout, ‘fuck off’ at an elderly motorist on Evergreen Street. Garda Caverly arrested him and brought him to Mayfield Garda Station,” Sgt Lyons said.

Leahy also pleaded guilty to stealing beer on two occasions from shops in Cork.

Sgt Lyons described what happened on those occasions.

On July 2, three men went into Dunnes Stores on North Ring Road, Ballyvolane, Cork, and the accused took four cans of Karpackie beer and walked out without paying.

More recently on September 5, the 24-year-old went to Dunnes on St Patrick’s Street and selected a pack of 10 cans of Coors Light from an off-licence shelf and walked past all points of payment and up the back stairs. He left the shop by the back door where he was apprehended by security staff and the property was recovered.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said of the accused: “He was homeless up to a few weeks ago. He is now living with the Simon Community. Before that he was relying on friends (and a relative) so he was not on the streets in that sense.”

Mr Buttimer said the accused had been working but was unable to hold down the job due to his problems with alcohol.

“He is a very pleasant man to talk to, but he has been drifting and aimless for the past three or four years,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he had been considering a custodial sentence. Instead, he imposed a total sentence of four months, which he suspended on condition that the accused would commit no further offences in the next two years.

“This is your chance now. If you don’t take it, you will do the four months in prison,” Judge Kelleher said.