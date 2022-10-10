Young woman accused of distributing pornography from Cork address

Accused was sent forward for trial to Cork Central Criminal Court
No details were given in court of the allegations giving rise to the charges.

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 17:30
Liam Heylin

A book of evidence was served on a young woman accused of distribution of pornography at an address in Bishopstown last year.

Sergeant Pat Lyons confirmed at Cork District Court that the book of evidence had been served on the accused.

He applied to have the case sent forward for trial by judge and jury on a date to be set at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 25.

The defendant, 25-year-old Violet Phiri appeared at Cork District Court represented by solicitor Diarmuid O’Shea. 

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to an application by the accused to extend free legal aid to a barrister to represent the accused at the circuit court.

The charges state that on April 28, 2021, at Tiffany Downs, Bishopstown, Cork, she did knowingly distribute child pornography, and possession of child pornography whereby she did knowingly have in her possession child pornography, namely videos contained in digital format.

The accused was remanded on the same conditions of bail which require her to reside at Granary Court, North Link Road, Blackpool, sign at Bridewell Garda Station three days a week and provide gardaí with a phone number at which she can be contacted by gardaí.

She was also required to undertake not to apply for travel documents and to notify gardaí of any change of address.

