CCTV footage 'does not show assault' of Garda at Garth Brooks gig, court told

The court heard the garda suffered a broken nose
Gary Doyle is charged with assault causing harm to a garda at Croke Park on September 10, but he denies the allegation. File picture: Paddy Cummins

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 14:58
Tom Tuite

An attack on a garda who suffered a broken nose while on duty at one of the Garth Brooks gigs in Croke Park was not captured on CCTV, a court has heard.

Gary Doyle, 27, of Kinallen Road, Ballyward, Castlewellan, Newry, Co. Down, was charged with assault causing harm to the officer at Croke Park on September 10, but he denies the allegation.

He faced his second hearing on Monday at Dublin District Court when the case was listed for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. However, Court Garda sergeant Michelle Lynch said they were unavailable because a medical report was awaited. She asked for an adjournment until January.

Defence solicitor Michael Kelleher said the case weighed on his client, who protests his innocence. He argued that the case should be marked peremptory against the State on the next date, and it should not take four months to have the medical report.

Judge Smyth said he expected progress and ordered the accused, who is on bail, to appear again on January 16. The solicitor also told the court he had written to Croke Park about CCTV, but the investigating officer had obtained the footage.

The court sergeant said, "the CCTV does not show the assault, but it will be furnished".

At the previous hearing, on September 12, Garda Sergeant Elaine Murtagh told Judge Smyth that Mr Doyle’s reply to the charge was: “I didn't do it”. There was no objection to court bail, but he had to lodge €1,000 because he lived outside the jurisdiction.

The court heard the garda suffered a broken nose. The defence solicitor told the court that “at all times", Mr Doyle “maintained his innocence”.

Mr Kelleher said his client was “a designated driver” for a group who went to the concert. He has also told the court that the accused "was sober at all times" and "not the assailant".

