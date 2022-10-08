Second man due in court over Tralee cemetery killing

A second man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man funeral in Tralee.
Thomas Dooley, 43, from Killarney died after being stabbed while attending a funeral in Rathass Cemetery shorty after 11am on Wednesday morning.
His wife, Siobhán Dooley, also 40s, was injured during the incident.
Thomas Dooley's younger brother, Patrick, who is aged in his 30s, was charged with his murder on Friday.
Now, Gardaí have confirmed that a second man, who is also aged in his 40s, has been charged in connection to Mr Dooley's death.
The man, who was arrested in Cork on Thursday, will appear before a sitting of Kenmare district court later this afternoon.