Second man due in court over Tralee cemetery killing

The man, who was arrested in Cork on Thursday, will appear before a sitting of Kenmare district court later this afternoon
Thomas Dooley who was fatally wounded at an incident at Rath Cemetery in Tralee during a funeral service there on Wednesday. Picture Facebook.

Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 10:18
Steven Heaney

A second man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man funeral in Tralee.

Thomas Dooley, 43, from Killarney died after being stabbed while attending a funeral in Rathass Cemetery shorty after 11am on Wednesday morning.

His wife, Siobhán Dooley, also 40s, was injured during the incident.

Thomas Dooley's younger brother, Patrick, who is aged in his 30s, was charged with his murder on Friday.

Now, Gardaí have confirmed that a second man, who is also aged in his 40s, has been charged in connection to Mr Dooley's death.

The man, who was arrested in Cork on Thursday, will appear before a sitting of Kenmare district court later this afternoon.

Cork teen has €200k settlement approved over 'not properly treated cyst'

