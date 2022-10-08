Cork man accused of threatening to petrol bomb home of ex-partner

A young man accused of sending threatening texts to his former partner allegedly sat near her and her parents in a courtroom in Cork and threatened to put a petrol bomb through their letterbox.

Garda Stuart Crichton arrested the young man and brought him before an in camera hearing of Cork District Court to deal with the case under the Domestic Violence Act. The parties cannot be identified.

Garda Crichton said the case relating to the texts was to have been heard on Tuesday (October 4) but was not reached. The complainant was in court with her mother and father when the defendant arrived, sat near them and made the alleged threats in the courtroom.

The complainant has a safety order against him. Garda Crichton said it was alleged that the accused man said to her in court: “I am going go kill you for what you’ve done to me… Fuck you and your whole mad family.”

The young woman said her ex-partner said this “while making it look like he was talking to himself". At other times he stared at her and put her in fear, she said.

Arrested

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said that as soon as he became aware of the complaints about the alleged threats in court, he rang the defendant who made his way to the Bridewell garda station. However, he was arrested very close to the garda station before he got there, Mr Burke said.

“I was in a relationship with him for eight months, I know what he can do. It ended in 2021. He said he would come to our house and put a petrol bomb in the post box,” she said.

The complainant’s mother said: “He is laughing into our faces — how can you live like that? I have to drive my daughter everywhere. We were very good to him (bringing him on family holidays). Why is he threatening us just because we want him to leave us free?”

Mr Burke said the accused did not go near the house. The defendant said he did not threaten the parties in court. He said he would not harm them in any way if released on bail.

Asked about sitting by them in court, the defendant said: “I did not sit close to them. I didn’t notice them. I didn’t say anything.”

Asked about texts, he said he sent them when he was drunk.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the alleged threats were serious and he was refusing bail and remanding him in custody for one week.