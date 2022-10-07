'I didn’t harm my brother at all,' says man accused of Kerry cemetery murder

A large garda presence was outside the court including members of the armed response unit from Limerick.
Thomas Dooley, 43, from Killarney, was fatally wounded while attending a funeral in Rathass Cemetery in Tralee shortly after 11am on Wednesday morning. Picture: Facebook.

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 11:58
Anne Lucey In Kenmare

A man appeared at Kenmare District Court on Friday morning charged with the murder of his brother in a graveyard earlier this week.

Patrick Dooley, aged 35, of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney, is charged that on October 5, 2022, he did murder Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee, contrary to common law.

The accused's father, Jim Dooley, also father of the deceased and the accused's wife, Bridget, accompanied each other to the court. The accused dressed in black entered court shortly before 11am.

Detective Sergeant Mark O’Sullivan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He arrested Patrick Dooley at 4.52am at Tralee Garda Station. Patrick Dooley indicated he understood the charge. 

At 5.03am he charged and cautioned him. In response to the charge Patrick Dooley said: 

I didn’t harm my brother at all in any way. That’s all I have to say.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell enquired about the date of the “alleged offence”, and this was confirmed as October 5.

Sergeant Miriam Mulhall Nolan, prosecuting, said her application was to remand Patrick Dooley in custody to Tralee District Court on Wednesday, October 12, to appear via video link.

Mr O'Connell said his client was a married man with one child and a carer for his wife and he was applying for legal aid.

Mr O’Connell also requested medical treatment for Mr Dooley while in custody. This was “for physical injuries and I emphasise physical injuries,“ the solicitor said adding that his client was bandaged.

Judge David Waters remanded Patrick Dooley in custody to Tralee District Court on October 12 via video link and recommended he receive any medical treatment required.

A large garda presence was outside the court including members of the armed response unit from Limerick.

