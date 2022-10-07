Gardaí seize €24k worth of drugs and large quantity of cash in Limerick raids

Gardaí seized €24,000 worth of heroin, cocaine and alprazolam and a large amount of cash during a number of raids in the St Mary's Park area of Limerick on Thursday.
Over the course of search operations at three different locations, gardaí uncovered and seized an estimated8 €24,000 worth of heroin, cocaine and alzopram — a type of benzodiazepine.
A large quantity of cash — in notes and coins — and documentation was also seized. The seized drugs have now been sent for analysis.
The raids, which targeted a local drug gang operating in the area, involved a large number of Gardaí attached Henry Street Garda Station, assisted by officers from Mayorstone Crime Office, the Armed Support Unit (ASU), Garda Divisional Search Team, Mayorstone community policing and the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.
A garda spokeswoman said that no individuals were arrested during the course of the searches and that investigations are ongoing.