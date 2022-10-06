Clare woman tried to bite and kick gardaí in Cork and called them 'f****** pricks'

A Clare woman tried to bite and kick gardaí in Cork city centre when she was being arrested for causing a disturbance and the sentencing judge said it was a very serious incident.

Ciana Keating, 31, of 27 Leim An Bhraidan, Gort Road, Ennis, Co Clare, pleaded guilty to public order charges arising out of the matter.

Sergeant Pat Lyons described the background to the incident which occurred on June 24.

“While on mobile patrol gardaí observed her highly intoxicated and unsteady on her feet and attempting to throw punches at random passers-by, none connecting.

“She was screaming ‘F***ing pricks’ and ‘f***ing disgraceful’ at gardaí present.

“She had to be restrained to be handcuffed. She attempted to bite Garda Gayden’s forearm but again she did not connect.

She began kicking out on multiple occasions at gardaí present. She continued to be violent throughout, kicking out and attempting to bite.

“While being placed in the patrol van she tried to kick the guards again, narrowly avoiding making connection.

“This continued at the Bridewell Garda Station.

“She has no previous convictions,” Sgt Lyons said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said there was no disputing the outline of evidence given by the sergeant. However, he said it did not account for events occurring before the arrival of gardaí.

“Clearly, they did not see what happened in the premises before this,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said what the gardaí did see was the accused trying to bite gardaí in the course of their duty.

Mr Buttimer said the defendant had apologised to gardaí within 24 to 48 hours of the incident.

Sergeant Pat Lyons confirmed a letter of apology had been received by gardaí.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “This is a very serious incident in the centre of Cork City. I appreciate she has no previous convictions but she attempted to bite and kick gardaí. There may have been some incident earlier but gardaí should not have to deal with this kind of behaviour.”

For obstruction of Garda Lee Gayden, Ciana Keating was fined €500, together with fines of €300 and €100, respectively for threatening and drunken behaviour.