Church supplier charged with ramming Russian embassy gates to face trial by jury

A church supplier charged with ramming the Russian embassy gates in Dublin earlier this year has been sent forward for trial before a Circuit Court judge and jury.

Desmond Wisley, 49, was served with a book of evidence at Tallaght District Court on Thursday.

Gardaí arrested him on March 7 after his firm's lorry reversed and crashed through the gates of the building at Orwell Road, Rathgar, on the city's south side.

Afterward, he told protesters he saw pictures of a family killed in Irpin, Ukraine, following the Russian invasion.

Clips of the incident were shared widely online and in the media.

The accused of Tully, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, sells religious products, including wine, bread, altar cloths, banners, candles, and vestments.

Gardaí charged the businessman with dangerous driving at the embassy and criminal damage to the gates.

The following day, he was granted €300 bail after agreeing to obey a list of strict conditions sought by Garda Aishling Conroy.

The case resumed before Judge Patricia McNamara at Tallaght District Court on Thursday.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had indicated that the matter could be settled in the district court if he pleaded guilty.

Otherwise, it would go forward on indictment in a higher court with broader sentencing powers.

Judge McNamara heard that Mr Wisley wanted a jury trial.

After the book of evidence was served, Judge McNamara acceded to the State's request to make a return for trial order.

She sent him forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where he will face his next hearing on November 4.

She remanded Mr Wisley on continuing bail.

However, he must stay away from Orwell Road, Dublin 14, and Ailesbury Road, in Dublin 4; refrain from social media posts about the court case, and not contact any embassy staff.

At Mr Wisley's first hearing on March 8, Garda Conroy told the court that he "made no reply to either charge".