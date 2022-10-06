Corkman accused of ramming six garda cars during 'rampage' remanded in custody

A 35-year-old Cork man accused of being at the centre of a dangerous driving rampage and the ramming of six garda cars last week has been remanded in custody for three weeks. Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until October 27.

The accused man’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said the accused would be appealing last week’s refusal of bail to the High Court. That appeal is likely to be heard on October 13. Sergeant John Kelleher said directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions and that it was a very new matter.

Judge Kelleher told the accused who appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court that he would be obliged to appear in person if he got bail. The defendant, who cannot be identified, agreed to that.

The accused cannot be identified for legal reasons as one of the charges relates to the alleged breach of a protection order under the Domestic Violence Act.

The 35-year-old Cork man was charged following the investigation of a protracted incident involving the ramming of six Garda cars by a van that was carrying six young children. Garda Paul Dromey objected to bail being granted to the accused because of the seriousness of the alleged offences.

As a result of information received by gardaí after 9pm on Wednesday, September 28, units of An Garda Síochána from Cork city including the Armed Response Unit (ARU) went to Mahon Point and observed this van travelling on the dual carriageway, exiting to Mahon Point shopping centre.

Blue lights and sirens were activated by the ARU but the driver failed to stop.

“In the front passenger seat, a woman appeared to be struggling and calling for help holding an infant in her arms. The vehicle rammed the Armed Support Unit car.

It was only with the use of a stinger vehicle-disabling device that the van was eventually stopped at Carr’s Hill, after ramming a total of six garda vehicles during what Garda Dromey described as a rampage. Picture: Garda Info

“Gardaí tried to extricate the male driver but he rammed the Armed Support Unit again. The van proceeded at speed to the slip road, going the wrong way down the slip road. Two other garda vehicles tried to stop it but the van rammed these two vehicles as well,” Garda Dromey said.

The van was driven towards Ringaskiddy but turned back at Shanbally towards Cork city going the wrong way around a roundabout against oncoming traffic.

It was only with the use of a stinger vehicle-disabling device that the van was eventually stopped at Carr’s Hill, after ramming a total of six garda vehicles during what Garda Dromey described as a rampage.

“Six children – aged between five months and 10 years – with the mother were all extremely traumatised,” Garda Dromey testified. “As a result of this rampage, six garda units were damaged, two members of An Garda Síochána were taken to hospital.”

Last week, Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “A full incident room has been set up and a full team of detectives assigned. This matter is getting the utmost attention… Two gardaí end up in hospital, a number of garda cars were rammed – it doesn’t get much more serious than this.”