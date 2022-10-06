Man arrested in Cork in connection with fatal assault at Kerry cemetery

Gardaí investigating a fatal incident in Tralee yesterday have made an arrest.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in the early hours of this morning in Cork.

He is currently being detained at Tralee Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The fatal assault occurred during a funeral in Rathass cemetery in Tralee where Thomas Dooley suffered stab wounds and his wife, Siobhan, also suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Mr Dooley was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance personnel. His body was taken to University Hospital Kerry, which is located just across the road.

A post-mortem will be carried out by Dr Sally Anne Collis at University Hospital Kerry later this morning.

The results of a postmortem will determine the course of the garda investigation, but all the resources of a murder probe have been dedicated to the investigation so far.

The couple had been attending the funeral of mother-of-five, Bridget O'Brien, who died suddenly on Sunday.

There was a large crowd of mourners in the cemetery when the attack happened shortly after 11am.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward and for any person with camera footage to make it available to them.

Investigating gardaí said they are trying to establish a motive for the attack.

A garda source said: “The primary focus is to arrest the person behind this attack, which appears to be linked to an ongoing feud, but there are wider concerns then — to stab people at a funeral is a terrible worsening of that feud and there are significant security concerns that this will escalate.

“Gardai are aware of who is involved in the feud – in terms of the families and the individuals — but it is a question of whether witnesses to the attack will come forward and speak up.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.