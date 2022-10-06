Man jailed for chasing another with a knife outside Cork court

Gardaí intervened when a man carrying a knife chased another man from outside the Cork District Courthouse and now he has been jailed for three months.

Jason O’Driscoll, 23, with an address at 68 Noonan Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to producing a knife during the incident one year ago.

Inspector Gillian Sinnott outlined the background to the incident which occurred just outside Cork District Court on Anglesea Street on the morning of October 18 2021.

“Mr O’Driscoll was involved in an altercation outside the courthouse.

“He produced a knife and chased another man. Mr O’Driscoll had the knife in his hand,” Inspector Sinnott said.

Gardaí from Anglesea Street station came out and apprehended the accused. He stopped, put down the knife and made admissions immediately, the inspector said.

Judge Marian O’Leary asked to see a photograph of the knife.

Jason O’Driscoll had 15 previous convictions.

Eddie Burke solicitor said: “His brother was driving him to court. He (Jason O’Driscoll) was appearing in relation to a minor matter.

“They were parking their cars when individuals abused them and kicked the car. They were using the car to get to work and they had a lot of tools in the back seat. He reaches in and takes something out of the car to scare these other people.

“When he was questioned later at the Bridewell he was totally cooperative and made a six or eight-page statement in the station.

“He did not come to court that day looking for trouble with anybody. These people kicked the car. This was an attempt to frighten them away.” The 23-year-old defendant is originally from Limerick and living in Cork for the past five years, Mr Burke said.

The solicitor indicated that the sentence of three months may be appealed.