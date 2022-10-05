Trial date set for corruption case involving Limerick garda and businessman

A Limerick detective Garda and a businessman are to go on trial in May next year charged with corruption offences.

The trial date, May 2, 2023, was fixed when the case was brought up for mention before Ms Justice Patricia Ryan in Court 7 of the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday.

The case involves allegations that Detective Garda David Bourke received a financial payment or gift from Stephen O’Sullivan in return for tipping him off about a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) inquiry into Bawn Motors, Ballysimon Road, a car sales business of which Mr O’Sullivan was then a director.

Detective Bourke (51) with an address in Co. Limerick, is accused of two charges relating to “corruptly obtaining” a payment or gift from Mr O’Sullivan (40), during the course of his employment with An Garda Siochana.

Mr O’Sullivan, with an address at Farrehy, Broadford, Co. Limerick, is accused of corruptly providing or agreeing to provide Det. Bourke with a payment or advantage in return for confidential information regarding the CAB investigation into his business.

All of the charges, which come under the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offenses) Act 2018, are said to have occurred at a location in Bruree, Co. Limerick. Det. Bourke and Mr O’Sullivan were arrested separately by gardaí on December 22, 2018.

Stephen O’Sullivan (pictured) made no reply when charged. File photo: Press 22

They have been on bail, with strict conditions, for the past four years. Their arrests occurred arising out of a major investigation, led by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), into suspected corruption by gardaí in the Limerick division.

The two accused were initially returned for trial before Limerick Circuit Criminal court. However, it was moved to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Arrests and bail conditions

Det. Bourke was arrested by Detective Inspector Michael NcNulty, GNBCI, at 8.25am on the morning, at a location in Co. Tipperary and questioned at Shannon Garda Station, Co. Clare. He was later charged by Garda Michael Newport with the two offences to which he made no reply.

Mr O’Sullivan was arrested by Detective Sergeant David Gilmore, GNBCI, at 8.57am, at Broadford, Co. Limerick and also questioned at Shannon Garda station and later charged at 10.20am by Garda Newport. Mr O’Sullivan also made no reply when charged.

His bail conditions are that he has to sign on twice a week at Kanturk Garda Station, Co. Cork; reside at his home in Broadford, Co. Limerick, or notify gardaí in writing if he intends to change his home address.

Det. Bourke’s bail conditions are that he must sign on twice a week at Tipperary Garda Station; surrender his passport and not apply for any other travel documents; be available at all times to gardaí, and reside at his home address.