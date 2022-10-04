Armed gardaí arrest man, 30s, following incident aboard Dublin train

Gardaí also recovered a suspected pellet gun following the incident
A garda spokesperson confirmed to the 'Irish Examiner' that no one was physically harmed during the incident. File Picture

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 22:32
Steven Heaney

Armed gardaí arrested a man following an incident aboard a train from Dublin to Dundalk earlier this evening.

The incident occurred on the 6pm train from Pearse Street in Dublin to Dundalk.

After a passenger on board the train raised the alarm, several armed gardaí are understood to have got onto the train at Malahide.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, was arrested a short time later and taken to Swords Garda Station.

Gardaí also recovered a suspected pellet gun from the man following the incident.

A garda spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Examiner that no one was physically harmed during the incident.

"Inquiries into the matter are ongoing," the spokesperson said.

