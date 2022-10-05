Corkman boasted his solicitor would keep getting his case adjourned until it was struck out

A 28-year-old man involved in a street disturbance told the investigating garda he would not be showing up in court and that his solicitor would keep getting it adjourned until it was eventually struck out.

The accused also mocked the garda, saying he was like a schoolboy with his notebook.

Cornelius Kiely, of 8 Mahon Crescent, Mahon, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court where he pleaded guilty to charges against him and was given a four-month suspended jail term.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the accused was putting himself at risk of imprisonment.

Garda Paraic O’Connor encountered Kiely on July 8 at Grand Parade outside Centra drinking alcohol from a large glass bottle.

Cautioned about Cork City by-laws in relation to drinking alcohol on the streets and told to desist, the defendant denied he was drinking alcohol and became irate.

He also denied a Heineken bottle in his possession was open and he refused to give his name and address.

He called the investigating garda “a stupid schoolboy just filling his book” and made threatening gestures with his arms.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the defendant was arrested and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station where he refused to sign a bond and said: “I wouldn’t turn up to court even if I did sign.

He later did and replied after caution: “I will get my solicitor to keep rolling it back and then struck out.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was quite ashamed and embarrassed about his behaviour on the night and highly remorseful.

Judge Kelleher imposed a four-month suspended sentence on the accused on a charge of failing to desist in his behaviour despite being cautioned by a garda. He also imposed a concurrent two-month sentence for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Giving the accused the benefit of a suspended sentence, the judge said, “That is your chance — it is up to you to take it.”