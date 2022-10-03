Cork man who committed three crimes within 24 hours was in 'desperation' 

A “very sad combination” of offences was committed by a young man which spoke of complete desperation, a sentencing judge said.

Kalem Murphy, 19, was jailed for two months after he pleaded guilty to three offences committed within 24 hours.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that at 4.10pm on July 22, the accused man was arrested at Winthrop Street in Cork for being so intoxicated that he was a danger to himself. Sgt Lyons said the teenager was arrested for his own safety.

The next morning he was arrested at 9.27am for obstructing the free passage of pedestrians on St Patrick’s Street by begging.

He was arrested and released a short time later.

Less than two hours after the begging offence he was arrested again for stealing a pair of socks valued at €18 at Lifestyle Sports on St Patrick’s Street.

Judge Colm Roberts said: “They are a very sad combination of charges — being intoxicated and arrested for his own safety, then begging, then stealing a pair of socks — they are acts of desperation.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, referred to trauma experienced by the accused at a young age and later the development of an alcohol problem, and living in hostel accommodation.

This advanced to a heroin addiction. Mr Buttimer said: “He is on a methadone programme and when he takes this and stays away from heroin he does well.”