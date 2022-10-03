Four boys arrested over Cherry Orchard Garda car ramming incident 

All four teens are currently detained at a number of Garda stations
Four boys arrested over Cherry Orchard Garda car ramming incident 

Footage circulated online of a Garda car being rammed during an incident in Cherry Orchard, Dublin

Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 08:24
Eimer McAuley

Four male juveniles have been arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation into the incident in Cherry Orchard, Dublin, that saw a garda car repeatedly rammed as onlookers watched on. 

All four teens are currently detained at a number of Garda stations

They were arrested this morning as part of an operation carried out by Gardaí. 

A garda spokesperson said that the investigation into the endangerment of Gardaí and related incidents is ongoing. 

"Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact the incident room at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station," they added. 

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to facilitating the mur Gardaí step up patrols after Hutch gang members approach home of former Sinn Féin councillor
FILE PHOTO Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to facilitating the mur Heightened security as Regency Hotel murder trials back in court
Cigarettes worth €240,000 seized at Dublin Airport  Cigarettes worth €240,000 seized at Dublin Airport 
CrimeDublin
Four boys arrested over Cherry Orchard Garda car ramming incident 

Two men, 30s, arrested as €71k of drugs seized in Limerick raids

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 1, 2022

  • 12
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 36
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.262 s