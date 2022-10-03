Four boys arrested over Cherry Orchard Garda car ramming incident 

Four male juveniles have been arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation into the incident in Cherry Orchard, Dublin, that saw a garda car repeatedly rammed as onlookers watched on.
All four teens are currently detained at a number of Garda stations
They were arrested this morning as part of an operation carried out by Gardaí.
A garda spokesperson said that the investigation into the endangerment of Gardaí and related incidents is ongoing.
"Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact the incident room at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station," they added.