Two men, 30s, arrested as €71k of drugs seized in Limerick raids

Both men are currently detained in Henry Street Garda station.
Investigations are ongoing into the seizures.

Sat, 01 Oct, 2022 - 17:52
Rebecca Laffan

Two men have been arrested in Limerick today after drugs with a combined value of €71,000
were seized in two separate search operations.

This morning, Gardaí attached to Henry Street conducted a search operation at a number of residences in Limerick, assisted by the Regional Armed Support Unit the Divisional Drugs Unit and the Community Engagement Unit.

"During the search of one such residence, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €30,000 was seized as well as €1,250 in cash," said a garda spokesperson.

A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"Gardaí also seized cannabis herb valued at approximately €40,000 and cocaine valued at approximately €1,000 during the search of a separate residence," it was added. 

Another man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

"All drugs will be sent for analysis. Investigations are ongoing."

Cigarettes worth €240,000 seized at Dublin Airport 

Gardai Drugs #Drugs Crisis
