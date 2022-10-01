Judge references 'Breaking Bad' in refusing bail to alleged drug-dealer in Cork

The man was charged with possession of €700,000 worth of cannabis herb
Judge Colm Roberts said the alleged offence was serious and he referred to the TV drugs series, Breaking Bad. File picture

Sat, 01 Oct, 2022 - 01:54
Liam Heylin

A Cork District Court judge referenced drugs drama 'Breaking Bad' as he refused bail to a 49-year-old man allegedly caught red-handed with €700,000 worth of cannabis.

Detective Garda Eoin O’Toole arrested 49-year-old Eugene Barrett who lives at an apartment at 2 Smithgrove Terrace on Middle Glanmire Road, Cork.

The 49-year-old was charged with possession of €700,000 worth of cannabis herb at Ardrostig, Bandon Road, Cork. He was also charged with having this drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

The detective testified in the course of his objection to bail that this was a joint Garda and Customs operation. He objected because of the seriousness of the charge, adding that it could carry a sentence of up to life imprisonment on conviction.

“The value of the drugs is extremely high. It is alleged that he is heavily involved in the distribution of high quantities of drugs,” Det. Garda O’Toole said.

Sergeant Pat Lyons suggested to the witness, Det. Garda O’Toole, that in terms of drugs activity “one would not be trusted with that much on your first day out.” Defence solicitor, Daithí Ó Donnabháin objected to this question saying it was speculative.

Judge Colm Roberts said the alleged offence was serious and he referred to the TV drugs series, Breaking Bad. The judge refused bail and remanded the accused in custody to appear at Cork District Court by video link from prison on October 6.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the adjournment was sought to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

<p>Detective dog Blue helped to uncover illegal cannabis that arrived from Canada. </p>

