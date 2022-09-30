'It did not work out well' for man who threatened concertgoer at David Gray gig in Cork

A man had a pint of beer deliberately slapped out of his hand at the David Gray concert in Cork by a drunken man who got aggressive with him and now the culprit has been jailed.

Judge Colm Roberts imposed a one-month jail term on John Barrett of 47 Wards Terrace, Mallow.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “On June 18, Garda Martin Neilon was on duty at Musgrave Park, Togher, when he observed John Barrett stagger past an unknown male.

“John Barrett then accused this male of banging off him, which he did not. John Barrett became aggressive towards this male, and struck a pint of beer from his hand.” Defence solicitor, Cathal Lombard, said the accused fully accepted responsibility for his actions.

“He went to the concert when he was on medication. He combined alcohol with medication and it did not work out well for him. There is no resiling from what he did,” Mr Lombard said.

The defendant then spoke up in court: “I was on medication but I’m not on it no more.”

Judge Roberts said it was not just an offence against the man who had the pint knocked out of his hand but would also have affected those attending the gig who were there to enjoy themselves and not to witness a scene of violence.

John Barrett said:

I apologise. I haven’t touched drink since.

Judge Roberts said the defendant was suggesting he was changed but he had not changed. The judge said the man raised his voice with Sergeant John Kelleher when challenged about talking in court before the case.

Judge Roberts said: “He is saying he is changed. But even in his performance in court he became very aggressive very quickly with the sergeant. He is not changed. He is very quick to temper.”

The judge noted that John Barrett got two previous suspended sentences but still got into trouble. “He had little regard for the suspended sentences,” the judge said. He imposed a one-month jail term on the accused for engaging in threatening behaviour.