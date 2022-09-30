Corkman accused of ramming six garda cars threatened to kill wife and children, court told

A 35-year-old Cork man has been charged and remanded in custody following the investigation of a protracted incident involving the ramming of six Garda cars by a van that was carrying six young children.

The accused cannot be identified for legal reasons. His unsuccessful application for bail was made at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court. The court was cleared before the hearing as one of the charges relates to the alleged breach of a protection order under the Domestic Violence Act during the alleged ‘rampage’ of driving.

Garda Paul Dromey objected to bail being granted to the accused because of the seriousness of the alleged offences.

The charges against him included three counts of dangerous driving, three counts of causing criminal damage to garda cars, false imprisonment and refusing to give a sample at the Bridewell garda station that was required in relation to suspected drink-driving.

Finally, he is accused of breaching a protection order by putting his partner in fear that she and the children would be killed by the accused. Garda Paul Dromey said that when the accused man was formally arrested and charged he replied: “No comment to all nine charges.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons asked Garda Dromey about concerns about the accused turning up in court again if granted bail. Garda Dromey did not believe the accused would appear in court if granted bail, saying: “He made serious and very violent efforts to evade arrest. He put his life at risk, the lives of members of his family at risk and the lives of gardaí and members of the public at risk… There is a serious fear he will intimidate his wife and children if given bail."

The 35-year-old man is charged with false imprisonment of his partner at Carr’s Hill, refusing to provide a specimen under the Road Traffic Act at Bridewell garda station, breaching a protection order by putting his partner in fear that she and the children would be killed.

He is also charged with three counts of dangerous driving at N40 South Ring Road, at N28 Shanbally, at Carr’s Hill, Carrigaline. He is also charged with damaging three patrol cars, namely a 15-registered car at City Gate, Mahon Point, 21-registered car at Mahon Link and a 16-registered vehicle at City Gate, Mahon Point.

Judge Colm Roberts refused bail and remanded the accused in custody until October 6.