Corkman accused of burglary and theft applies to get out on bail for his birthday

A man charged with stealing a copper water tank and copper gas pipes told the judge during his bail application that it was his 25th birthday.

The prosecution objected to bail being granted to Jordan O’Driscoll of 82 Knapps Square, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, raised the issue of the defendant’s birthday during the application for bail and O’Driscoll confirmed: “It is my birthday. I’m hoping to get out for my birthday.”

Judge Colm Roberts asked the defence solicitor: “Are there any decisions in case law that all the rules of the bail act be abandoned because it is someone’s birthday?” Mr Kelleher confirmed there was none. The judge said: “I did not think so.”

Turning to the 25-year-old at the end of the application for bail, Judge Roberts said: “I am sorry to refuse bail. I am sure it is a birthday you would rather forget. But I wouldn’t be complying with the Bail Act if I did not remand you in custody.”

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Jordan O’Driscoll was remanded in custody for one week to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Charges

Garda Brian Ramsay charged the defendant with a number of counts related to September 28.

He was charged with burglary at Dunmore Gardens, theft of copper from three houses at Fota Lawn, possession of stolen copper pipes at Kilmore Road, stealing from another house at Dunmore Gardens and possession of stolen property.

Garda Ramsay alleged that the copper water tank was taken from one house causing the water supply to be left running inside. It was alleged that pipes were stolen from gas meters at a number of the properties.

The accused said he spoke to workers from Bord Gais in the area and that they said the boarded up houses would be gone within a year to make way for new houses.

Judge Roberts asked Jordan O’Driscoll if he had asked the permission of Cork City Council to take the pipes. The defendant confirmed he had not done so.

Mr Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused had been very co-operative with the garda investigation into the matters. The accused is to appear by video link from prison at Cork District Court on October 6.