Man and woman arrested in Dublin accommodation fraud probe 

A man, 30, and a woman, 24, have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into accommodation fraud in South Dublin.
Detective gardaí from Blackrock assisted by uniform units searched two residences this morning in Dublin 13, during which they seized a sum of cash, mobile phones and a number of documents.
"Both the man (aged 30 years) and woman (24 years) were arrested as part of the operation," said a garda spokesperson.
"They are both currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blackrock Garda station."
Investigations are ongoing, it was added.