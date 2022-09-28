Former Fianna Fáil councillor in Cork accused of harassing woman in the city

The case against Joseph O’Donovan, formerly known as Gary O’Flynn, was adjourned to November
Joseph O’Donovan, formerly known as Gary O’Flynn, made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution at the Bridewell Garda station in Cork city last month. File picture

Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 14:36
Liam Heylin

The case against a former Fianna Fáil councillor for allegedly harassing a woman in Cork city was put back for six weeks to allow time for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Joseph O’Donovan, formerly known as Gary O’Flynn of Malvindale House, Coolowen, County Cork, was represented by solicitor Frank Buttimer at Cork District Court on Wednesday.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “There are no DPP directions as of yet. I am looking for a six-week adjournment.” Mr Buttimer said there was no difficulty with that application.

Judge Colm Roberts adjourned the case until November 9 to allow time for directions to be obtained from the DPP.

The defendant is charged contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997, for the alleged offences between July 30 and August 6 of this year at a location in Cork city.

Detective Sergeant Katrine Tansley told the court that Mr O’Donovan, 47, made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution at the Bridewell Garda station in Cork city last month.

None of the allegations giving rise to the harassment charge was outlined in court.

The accused wore a dark suit, shirt and tie, and a Covid mask in court for the brief hearing.

