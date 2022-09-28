Cork man who rammed Garda van with stolen car denied bail

A Garda patrol van was rammed by a stolen car in Ballintemple on Monday night, it was alleged as a young man was refused bail at Cork District Court.

Garda Orla Moriarty arrested Shane O’Brien and charged him with a number of counts. He made no reply when arrested, charged and cautioned.

One of the grounds for the objection to bail was the allegation he was caught red-handed on Monday night, September 26.

Garda Moriarty said it was alleged that when the defendant was approached in a stolen Volkswagen Golf he continued to drive away.

“He rammed the patrol van as he drove,” Garda Moriarty said.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke objected to this evidence and said: “That is disputed. It is a matter for trial.”

The alleged ramming occurred at Ardfoyle Avenue, Ballintemple, Cork.

The charges against O’Brien consist of the unauthorised taking of a car, interference with another car, dangerous driving and having no insurance.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “Mr Burke is right. Whether or not the patrol van was rammed will be a matter for trial.”

Defendant Shane O’Brien testified in the course of his own bail application that if he rammed the patrol van in a small car there would have been a lot of damage and he was not charged with causing damage.

He also said: “I took a slip of tablets yesterday. I didn’t know what I was up to.”

Under cross-examination by Sergeant Pat Lyons, the defendant said: “I will be pleading not guilty.”

Judge Colm Roberts said: “I cannot grant him bail because of the seriousness of the charge.”

Shane O’Brien was remanded in custody for one week at Cork District Court.