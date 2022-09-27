Judge grants young Corkman 'cost-of-living discount' in fine for rolling a joint in city

Budgetary concerns were a factor in the case of a young man being penalised for rolling a joint in Cork city.

Seán Dent who now lives in Dublin and was previously resident at The Gardens, Owenabue, Carrigaline, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to a charge of having cannabis for his own use.

Judge Colm Roberts said he would conclude the matter with a fine that was limited to €100 for the offence.

“I am going to give him a cost-of-living discount and impose a €100 fine,” Judge Roberts said.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident was detected on July 8 at St. Finbarr’s Street, Cork.

He was seen rolling the cigarette but he put the contents into his pocket as the gardaí arrived. Because of his suspicious action, the gardaí conducted a search and a small amount of cannabis was seized.

“He admitted it was cannabis for his own use. He has eight previous convictions under Section 3 the Misuse of Drugs Act,” the sergeant said.

This section refers to the possession of drugs for one’s own use.

Judge Roberts noted that the accused had been put on probation bonds and given fines in the past. He was also required to do community service.

Drug treatment

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the 35-year-old accused was waiting on admission to drug treatment.

Mr Burke said the defendant had been taking drugs to deal with issues rather than tackling them properly. However, the solicitor said the defendant was now clear of drugs.

Judge Roberts warned the accused: “You need to stop or you are going to end up in prison. All the other options are exhausted.” The defendant told the judge that he realised the situation in which he finds himself.

The judge repeated: “You are running out of options.”