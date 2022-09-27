Rise in thefts and burglaries accelerates

The increase in theft, burglaries and robberies over the last year have particularly accelerated in the last three months, new figures show.

Fraud offences also rose significantly in the year ending June 2022, continuing a trend since 2018, but they have dropped in the second quarter of this year.

Central Statistics Office figures also show that while the number of murders is down, attempted murders are up. There has also been a significant increase in serious assaults and reported rapes.

CSO figures on property crimes and fraud show:

a 23% increase in thefts – to 57,229 – in the 12 months ending Q2 2022, compared to the same period the previous year, including a 46% rise in car thefts and a 73% increase in theft from a person;

the rise in theft offences accelerated (up 57%) in the three months (April to June) 2022 compared to the same period the previous year;

a 9% increase in burglaries – to 9,828 – in the last year, accelerating by 29% in the last three months;

a 13% increase in robberies – to 1,917 – in the last year, increasing by 28% in the last three months;

a 43% jump in frauds – to 16,202 – in the last year, dropping by 33% in the last three months

The CSO figures are based on Garda data, which has previously indicated generally rising numbers of such offences.

The CSO continues to publish its data ‘under reservation’, meaning there are doubts over the accuracy and completeness of the underlying garda figures.

In other areas, the CSO figures reveal:

a 24% rise in reported rapes (of a female or male) – from 800 to 992 – compared to a 6% increase overall in reported sexual offences;

a 21% increase in the assault category – to 22,765 – including a 33% jump in assaults causing harm/poisonings;

the assault category also contains a 44% hike in attempted murders – from nine to 13 – and a 6% increase in threats to kill/cause serious harm – to 1,725;

a 36% increase in kidnappings, including a 129% jump in child abduction and a 15% increase in false imprisonment

There was a 20% increase in male victims of assault in Q2 of this year and a 6% increase in female victims.

The CSO reports a 38% decrease in homicide offences, which includes dangerous driving causing death, a number that can increase as investigations complete.

Within the homicide category, there has been an 11% drop in murders – from 28 to 25. While dangerous driving causing death is down 53%, dangerous driving causing serious injury is up 46%.

Homicides have declined since 2018, when there was 98 such offences.

Drug offences are down 27%, driven by reductions in supply and possession arrests. The only drug offence to rise is importation, up 18.5%, to 32 cases.

Weapons offences are down 11%, including a 4% reduction in shootings.

Assaults rose across all four garda regions, with the biggest increase in the Southern Region, which also reported the highest increases for fraud and theft.