Man accused of threatening another with bolt cutters in Cork store

Man accused of threatening another with bolt cutters in Cork store

 Calvin Stack, aged 26, of Palmbury, Togher, Cork, pleaded guilty to production of the weapon in a Centra store to cause injury.

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

A young man armed with a bolt-cutters walked into a city centre store and threatened another man with it before getting into a car parked outside and driving away.

 Calvin Stack, aged 26, of Palmbury, Togher, Cork, pleaded guilty to production of the weapon to cause injury during the incident when he appeared before Cork District Court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred at 9.30pm on July 5, 2020 at Centra on Grand Parade.

The sergeant said Garda Jan Haandrikman responded to a call to the scene that night and it was established that Calvin Stack had walked into the shop carrying the bolt-cutters. He threatened another man who was present at the time.

The defendant then left Centra and got into a car parked outside and drove away from the scene.

'Saving grace'

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said: “The one saving grace is that this was two years ago and there has been nothing else since.” 

He also stressed that although the defendant carried this implement there was no physical altercation with anyone.

Sergeant Davis said the shop was busy with other customers at the time of the incident.

The defendant’s previous convictions were mainly for public order and Road Traffic Act offences.

Mr Burke said that as for the disagreement with the other man who was present in the shop that evening, Calvin Stack shook hands with him the following day.

Judge Colm Roberts asked what was behind the incident on the evening. Mr Burke said of the accused: “He is on medication and has ADHD and other behavioural issues. There was a dispute with his friend and there is a suggestion that this other person might have had some item in his possession as well."

Judge Roberts said: “I am going to put him on a probation bond for one year.”

More in this section

Judge advises Cork woman to get legal advice before withdrawing domestic violence complaint  Judge advises Cork woman to get legal advice before withdrawing domestic violence complaint 
'Very serious' assault had left taxi driver with fractured cheek, Cork court told 'Very serious' assault had left taxi driver with fractured cheek, Cork court told
Waterford v Dundalk - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division 'Drunk' Munster Senior League player told garda 'I'm a soccer player at a very high level' 
#CourtsPlace: Cork
<p>Judge Paul Kelly told Letterkenny District Court the only reason he was not sending Stewart to jail was because of his age.</p>

Farmer banned from keeping animals for a decade after 'horrendous' cruelty

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 24, 2022

  • 11
  • 16
  • 17
  • 26
  • 27
  • 29
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.228 s