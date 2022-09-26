Inquests into death of Co Fermanagh woman and ex-partner to be held separately

An inquest into the death of a Co Fermanagh woman will not be held simultaneously with that of the ex-partner who is believed to have killed her, a coroner has stressed.

Coroner Anne-Louise Toal made the remarks at a preliminary hearing into the deaths of Concepta Leonard and Peadar Phair after being told that Ms Leonard’s family were distressed at the prospect of the two inquests would take place together.

Ms Leonard, 51, was killed at her home in Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, in May 2017.

Her son, Conor, who has Down’s syndrome and was 30 at the time, was injured in the attack.

Ms Leonard’s former partner, Mr Phair, 55, later took his own life following the apparent murder-suicide.

During the short hearing on Monday, Ronan Daly, counsel for the coroner, provided an update on the disclosure of information relating to the deaths ahead of the full inquests.

Ms Toal said: “Certainly, there seems to have been a lot of progress. I’m very happy with the progress over the summer.

“I would hope to get this reasonably soon in for listing.”

Martin McDonnell, counsel for the father and brother of Ms Leonard said his instructions were to seek to separate the two inquests.

He said: “Concepta’s family are considerably distressed by the fact that her inquest is being dealt with simultaneously.”

Ms Toal said: “I should highlight I never had any intention of holding the two inquests together.

“I have been dealing with the preliminary hearings together, just for ease, given the fact that most of the disclosure will be the same.

“You certainly can let the family know that it has been my intention to hold a separate inquest into the death of Mr Phair.

“That would not be held simultaneously together with the inquest in relation to Ms Leonard.”

An inquest into the death of Concepta Leonard, a mother-of-one, is set to take place next year (Family handout/PA)

The coroner asked her counsel if he had an accurate timeframe of how long the inquest into the death of Ms Leonard might take.

Mr Daly said he believed the inquest would take at least one week.

The coroner said she was hoping to secure a court so the inquest into the death of Ms Leonard could take place after Easter next year.

The next preliminary hearing is due to take place on October 24.