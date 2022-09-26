Man accused of ramming cars and injuring pedestrians in Fermoy remanded in custody

A young man has been remanded in custody and is set to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after being charged in connection with a series of road traffic incidents in North Cork over the weekend.

Jonathon Woodside, 21, with an address at Killally West, Kilworth, Co. Cork, was brought before Mallow district court on Monday where he faced 12 separate charges under various road traffic and criminal damage acts arising out of the incidents in and around Fermoy on Saturday afternoon.

Detective Garda Dave O’Shea told Judge John Keane that he arrested the accused on the Dublin Road at 3.55pm on Saturday.

He gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to the various charges, all of which are alleged to have occurred in Fermoy on Saturday September 24, which saw Woodside charged with:

the unlawful taking of his father’s car from the family address;

being the driver of a car which caused property damage to two separate vehicles and of causing injury to two individuals - some of which are alleged to have occurred on MacCurtain St in Fermoy and the others on the Dublin Road just outside the town;

being the driver of a car which failed to remain at the scene of the various collisions;

and of causing property damage to a Hyundai Tucson garda car on the Dublin Road.

He was further charged with possession of what was described in court as a flick-knife, of driving without a licence, of driving without insurance, and of failing to give his details to a garda upon demand.

Det. Garda O’Shea said he had the blue lights on his garda vehicle switched on while on the Dublin Road but had to move into the hard shoulder to avoid a collision. He said there is extensive dashcam footage of the alleged incidents and a number of witness available.

He told the judge that while the accused made no reply to the charges, he was cooperative and remorseful, that he made full admissions, and also expressed concern about any injuries that may have been caused.

Bail

But he told the court that gardaí would be objecting to bail given the seriousness of the alleged offences and amid concerns that the accused may interfere with witnesses.

Inspector Tony O’Sullivan said gardaí are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions and that more serious charges may follow.

The accused’s solicitor said his client was a student who was working part-time and that he was on medication from time to time, and that an incident occurred across Friday and Saturday which may have upset him.

While a doctor deemed Woodside fit to be interviewed following his arrest on Saturday, Judge Keane said the court was not satisfied to grant bail in the absence of a psychiatric evaluation.

He remanded the accused in custody and ordered that a psychiatric evaluation be carried out on him as soon as possible to establish his current mental state. Mr Woodside has been remanded in custody to appear before Mallow district court via video link again next Monday.