Man, 20s, charged in relation to criminal damage incidents in Fermoy

A man has been charged in relation to a number of incidents of criminal damage in Fermoy on Saturday.
The incident took place when a car drove at speed down Mac Curtain Street in Fermoy on Saturday afternoon.
Footage shared on social media showed a vehicle driving at speed down the street, before ultimately colliding with several parked cars, turning around, and driving away from the scene in the opposite direction.
A pedestrian was also struck by the vehicle, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.
A man in his 20s was later arrested in connection with the incident, and brought to Fermoy Garda Station, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He has since been charged and is scheduled to appear before a sitting of Mallow District Court on Monday morning, September 26.