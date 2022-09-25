Man, 20s, charged in relation to criminal damage incidents in Fermoy

The incident took place when a car drove at speed down Mac Curtain Street in Fermoy, on Saturday afternoon
The man will appear before a sitting of Mallow District Court on Monday morning. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 19:02
Steven Heaney

A man has been charged in relation to a number of incidents of criminal damage in Fermoy on Saturday.

The incident took place when a car drove at speed down Mac Curtain Street in Fermoy on Saturday afternoon.

Footage shared on social media showed a vehicle driving at speed down the street, before ultimately colliding with several parked cars, turning around, and driving away from the scene in the opposite direction.

A pedestrian was also struck by the vehicle, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his 20s was later arrested in connection with the incident, and brought to Fermoy Garda Station, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is scheduled to appear before a sitting of Mallow District Court on Monday morning, September 26. 

