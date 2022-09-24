Gardaí investigating squad car ramming search six more houses

Gardaí investigating an incident in which a patrol car was rammed by a stolen vehicle in Dublin have searched six more houses in the Ballyfermot area as part of their investigations.

A number of mobile phones and items of clothing were also seized and sent for technical examination and analysis.

The ramming incident took place at about 7.30pm on Monday, September 19 after gardaí were alerted to two vehicles driving erratically in the Cherry Orchard area of Ballyfermot.

When gardaí arrived in the area at approximately 8pm, one of the stolen vehicles deliberately and repeatedly rammed into a garda squad car.

In footage of the incident shared on social media, dozens of onlookers could be seen cheering for the driver of the stolen car.

Though the two garda officers in the patrol car at the time of the incident escaped without significant injuries, they did later seek medical attention.

The pair subsequently reported unfit for duty following medical advice, according to the Garda Representative Association (GRA).

Saturday morning's raids bring to 12 the number of domestic residences searched by gardaí investigating the incident.

"No arrests were made in this phase of the investigation," a spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

"Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact the incident room at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."