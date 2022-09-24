Three police vehicles damaged by man attempting to flee on tractor in Tyrone

A police spokesperson said officers investigating a report of a drink driver attended an address in the Tattenabuddagh Lane area just after midnight as part of their enquiries
Three police vehicles damaged by man attempting to flee on tractor in Tyrone
A man has been arrested after three police vehicles were damaged by a tractor. (PA)
Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 15:07
Rebecca Black, PA

Three police vehicles have been damaged after a man attempted to flee on a tractor in Co Tyrone.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in Fivemiletown in the early hours of Saturday.

A police spokesperson said officers investigating a report of a drink driver attended an address in the Tattenabuddagh Lane area just after midnight as part of their enquiries.

They said while at the address, a man in his 20s tried to evade police in a tractor, ramming three police vehicles causing extensive damage, while officers narrowly avoided injury.

“This was a reckless and cowardly incident which has left three of our police vehicles off the road affecting our service delivery in the Mid Ulster area,” they said.

“There is also the impact in terms of our officers’ welfare, as well as the cost of repairs to the vehicle.

“If it were not for our officers taking evasive action to avoid the oncoming tractor, I have no doubt that officers would have been seriously injured or killed.”

Police have appealed for information and can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 2000 23/09/22.

More in this section

Prisoner Men found with heroin in Cork car park known to be frequented by drug users
'Remarkably polite' man jailed in Cork for telling gardaí to 'go f*** themselves' 'Remarkably polite' man jailed in Cork for telling gardaí to 'go f*** themselves'
Cork man, 62, charged with sexual assaults of three girls Cork man, 62, charged with sexual assaults of three girls
tractorPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Patrick Harte denies the allegations and appeared again at Dublin District Court on Friday. File picture: iStock</p>

Three more weeks for book of evidence in sex abuse trial of retired principal

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

  • 2
  • 10
  • 18
  • 28
  • 42
  • 44
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.227 s